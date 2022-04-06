As work continues on Highway 412 between Greene and Lawrence County, traffic is now flowing in all lanes, according to Brad Smithee, district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The expansion of the highway to five lanes from Highway 141 in Greene County to Highway 67 in Lawrence County is pretty much open, Smithee said, but there is still plenty left to do.
“Restaurants have what is called soft openings sometimes right?” Smithee said. “That may be kind of what is happening on 412.”
The east side of Cache River is completed except for some cleanup, shoulder pulling and grading, and some other punch list type work, Smithee said.
“West of Cache River was only really opened to accomplish getting the rumble strips in place so that the installation of the rumbles would not highly impede traffic,” he said. “The lanes are completed and so is the shoulder paving.”
Smithee noted that there will still be some lane closures prior to the official opening of the highway.
“Shoulder aggregates still have to be placed and the drives have to be paved as well,” he said. “All of this will require lane closures as needed and where needed. These should only affect one outside lane in one direction.”
He said these closures will occur when work is in progress, noting, “These will be relatively short term as this work will progress pretty quickly.”
If weather allows, all work could be completed in the next several weeks.
“A ribbon cutting is being discussed for the end of April or early May, but nothing is finalized just yet,” Smithee said.
