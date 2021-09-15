Ron Ingram of Walnut Ridge has officially announced his intention to run for Lawrence County judge following an announcement by County Judge John Thomison that he will not seek re-election.
“My wife Keri and I were both born in Lawrence County and are lifelong residents of Lawrence County,” Ingram said in his announcement. “We have one son, Hunter, and his wife, Macee, who also live in Lawrence County. My wife, son and I all graduated from Lawrence County Schools.”
Ingram is currently the president of MEB Trailer Mfg., a family-owned business that was established in 1989.
“I am a conservative business man that believes in accountability, integrity, transparency, honor and dignity,” Ingram said.
He has served on the Lawrence County Quorum Court for the last six years and the Walnut Ridge Airport Commission for the last eight years.
“I feel this experience has prepared me to serve as Lawrence County judge,” he said.
Ingram has also served 10 years on the Lawrence County School Board and is a longtime member of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, having served a four-year term on the Chamber Board of Directors.
“I am a member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge,” he said. “I am extremely involved in the community, and I feel that I am ready for the position of Lawrence County judge. Lawrence County means a lot to me and my family, and it would be an honor to serve the citizens as your Lawrence County judge.”
