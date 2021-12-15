The Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Board heard several updates at its November meeting.
Much of the meeting was spent discussing the apportionment maps and the need to advocate for district boundaries at county or city limits.
Executive Director Graycen Bigger reported that she attend a Northeast Arkansas community meeting in Jonesboro for the apportionment process and expressed the board’s beliefs on the matter.
She also submitted a letter to the apportionment board on behalf of the organization and encouraged board members to submit comments, as well.
Also during the meeting, Martin Eggensperger, member of the board and president of Black River Technical College, discussed a DRA Workforce grant, for which the Intermodal submitted a letter of support.
The grant will focus on expanding capacity for the nursing program and will include a partnership with St. Bernards.
In other business:
Chairman Nick Manatt announced that Director Hazelle Whited of Sharp County submitted a letter of resignation from the board. Whited has announced candidacy for the Arkansas legislature and did not want to create a conflict of interest. Manatt congratulated her for her announcement and thanked her for her service, stressing that the NEA Intermodal is committed to remaining neutral in all political elections in order to better serve the region.
Bigger reported on the Good Roads Foundation annual meeting in Little Rock. She said the meeting focused on ARDOT’s new marketing campaign for 2022 and crisis management for the I-40 bridge issue.
it was announced that the ribbon cutting for the Emerson facility in Ash Flat will likely take place in the second quarter of 2022. The facility is now running two shifts and employs more than 70 people.
several board accomplishments were recognized including Director Rhonda Ahrent being named to Talk Business and Politics NEA Women in Business class of 2021 and Director John Beller being included on the Arkansas Business list of 250 influential leaders. In addition, Bigger was accepted into the DRA Delta Leadership Institute for 2022.
Bigger thanked the board for the opportunity to attend the Site Selector’s Guild Fall Forum in Dallas, Nov. 8-10. She reported she was able to network with site selectors from around the country and discuss opportunities for projects in Northeast Arkansas. There were also educational sessions on marketing strategies, virtual site visits and new trends in project development.
Bigger reported that she would be sending out holiday cards to Intermodal partners and is working to complete the organization’s annual report.
