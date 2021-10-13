Jimmy “Jim” Danley of Powhatan has announced he will seek the office of Lawrence County sheriff.
Sheriff Jeff Yates announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election to the position.
Danley, who has nearly 40 years experience in law enforcement, retired from the Arkansas State Police as a senior corporal after 33 years with the ASP.
He started his career as a deputy sheriff with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a position he held for four years. He then worked for the Paragould Police Department for two years, prior to being hired by the state police.
Danley served with the ASP in Lawrence County beginning June 1, 1987. He was married to Kim Horrell Danley, and they have a son, Cord Danley, and a grandson, Avery.
A graduate of Oak Grove High School, he has a bachelor’s of arts in criminology from Arkansas State University and has continued his education through training with the ASP.
As sheriff, Danley said he would like to be more active with the community and the schools in the county.
“I’d like them to know what the Sheriff’s Office functions are,” he said. “I’ll be a working sheriff. I won’t be in the office every day, 8-5. I’ll be out in the community.”
He noted that he would also like to reduce the turnover rate of employees.
“There’s a pretty big turnover rate,” he said.
He said he would have an open door policy as sheriff, and the public would be welcome at his office without an invitation.
“If they have questions, they can just come up there,” he said.
Maintaining a good working relation with the ASP and local police departments is also a priority for Danley.
“I look forward to getting out and meeting with everyone and appreciate the community’s support,” he said.
