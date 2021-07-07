The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, along with the Lawrence County and Randolph County Chambers, will host a regional job fair on Friday, July 16, at Black River Technical College.
The event will be open to prospective employees from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Employers can contact either Chamber for sign-up information, which is also available online.
A hospitality suite and lunch will be provided for Chamber members.
For more information, call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 870-886-3232.
