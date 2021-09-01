An Alicia man pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree on Thursday in connection to the death of his wife.
Jaylane Joslin, 30, received a 30-year sentence, according to Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper.
Joslin was arrested in August of 2020 after the body of his wife, Kelsey Joslin, 24, was discovered at a property located on County Road 739. According to a press release from the Arkansas State Police, her body was found on the property where she and her husband resided.
He was originally charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Kelsey had been reported missing by her family earlier that week.
Cooper expressed his appreciation to those who worked to bring the case to this conclusion.
“I cannot overstate my appreciation for the diligent work of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police, together with the untiring efforts of Lead Prosecutor Jerrod Slayton and Deputy Prosecutor John Pettie,” Cooper said. “It is my hope that the disposition today will bring a sense of closure to the family and pray it allows them to further the healing process while still remembering the ways that Kelsey touched their lives.”
