Circuit Judge Rob Ratton accepted negotiated guilty pleas in the disposition of several cases pending in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Nov. 16. The defendants, charges and dispositions include:
Zachary Lynn Dunn, 34, of Walnut Ridge; six months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 60 months suspended sentence for terroristic threatening I, 12 months suspended sentence for terroristic threatening II, $150 cost, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee.
Zachary Lynn Dunn, 34, of Walnut Ridge; six months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 60 months suspended sentence for criminal mischief I, $150 cost, $275 public defender fee, $1,650 restitution.
Jeffery Seth Schmidt, 44, of Walnut Ridge; 12 months suspended sentence for third-degree domestic battery, $150 cost.
Cortney Tara Clayton, 28, of Ravenden; 60 months suspended sentence for aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer, $150 cost, $1,000 fine, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee.
Cortney Tara Clayton, 28, of Ravenden; nine days in the county jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 cost, $125 drug crime assessment, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee.
Stephen Douglas McClellan, 51, of Strawberry; six months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 120 months suspended sentence for possession of firearms by certain persons, 12 months suspended sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 cost, $125 drug crime assessment, $275 public defender fee.
Christina M. Moore, 46, of Hoxie; 36 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 36 months suspended sentence for aggravated assault, six months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 60 months suspended sentence for terroristic threatening, $150 cost, $275 public defender fee.
Christina M. Moore, 46, of Hoxie; 12 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 60 months suspended sentence for each of two counts of battery II, $150 cost, $1,000 fine, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee, $439 restitution.
Christina M. Moore, 46, of Hoxie; 12 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 120 months suspended sentence for residential burglary, $150 cost, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee.
David Lee Wynn, 45, of Walnut Ridge; 72 months probation for possession of meth, 72 months suspended sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 cost, $500 fine, $125 drug crime assessment, $250 DNA fee.
David Lee Wynn, 45, of Walnut Ridge; 180 days in the county jail for third-degree domestic battery, $150 cost, $500 fine, $250 DNA fee.
Angela Michelle Gillean, 34, of Knobel; 120 months suspended sentence for commercial burglary, 60 months probation for theft of property, $150 cost, $500 fine, $275 public defender fee, $1,398 restitution.
Terry Lynn Pittman, 36, of Portia; 18 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 72 months suspended sentence for fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, $150 cost, $275 public defender fee.
Larry Jo Manes, 35, of Paragould; 12 months suspended sentence for interfering with emergency communications, 12 months suspended sentence for false imprisonment II, $150 cost, $1,000 fine, $275 public defender fee.
Brenda Marie Bushong, 49, of Jonesboro; 12 months suspended sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 cost, $500 fine, $125 drug crime assessment, $275 public defender fee.
Deborah Sue Simpson, 51, of Black Rock; 12 months suspended sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 cost, $500 fine, $125 drug crime assessment, $275 public defender fee.
Joshua Wayne Helms, 30, of Trumann; 60 months suspended sentence for terroristic threatening I, 12 months in the county jail for third-degree domestic battery, $150 cost, $500 fine, $250 DNA fee.
Joshua Wayne Helms, 30, of Trumann; 60 months suspended sentence for criminal mischief I, $150 cost, $500 fine.
Christopher Michael Davis, 39, of Walnut Ridge; 60 months suspended sentence for possession of firearms by certain persons, $150 cost, $500 fine, $125 drug crime assessment.
Jackie Darrell Warner, 19, of Jonesboro; 24 months probation for forgery II, 24 months probation for theft of property, $150 cost, $500 fine, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee, $1,471 restitution.
Randi L. Borum, 36, of Pocahontas; 18 months probation for possession of meth, 18 months probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, one day in the county jail for refusal to submit to a chemical test, $125 cost, $500 fine, $125 drug crime assessment, $250 DNA fee.
Brandon Lee Shatsar, 39, of Walnut Ridge; 60 months probation for second-degree domestic battery, 60 months suspended sentence for aggravated assault on a family or household member, $150 cost, $500 fine, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee.
Erika Nicole Swiecz, 26, of Bono; 36 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 120 months suspended sentence for residential burglary, 60 months at the Arkansas Department of Correction and 60 months suspended sentence for theft of property, $160 cost, $500 fine, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee, $5,000 restitution. The total time to serve is 36 months.
Danny Lee Skiles, 25, address unavailable; 60 months probation for theft of scrap metal, $160 cost, $500 fine, $250 DNA fee, $275 public defender fee, $5,300 restitution.
Michael Franklin Addington, 43, of Walnut Ridge; 120 months suspended sentence for possession of firearms by certain persons, $150 cost, $1,000 fine, $250 DNA fee.
Joshua Allen Robbins, 38, of Paragould; 60 months probation for fleeing, 60 months suspended sentence for possession of a controlled substance, $150 cost, $1,000 fine, $125 drug crime assessment.
Kaleb Isaac Fountain, 28, of Walnut Ridge; 24 months probation for discharge of a firearm from a car, $150 cost, $1,000 fine, $250 DNA fee.
