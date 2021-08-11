The Lawrence County Quorum Court discussed anticipated American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday night’s meeting.
The funds, which come with strict guidelines for usage, must be administered by the county or an agency contracted by the county.
County Judge John Thomison said the county could enter an agreement with the East Arkansas Planning Development District, which would be beneficial for several reasons. He noted the EAPDD’s non-profit status, as well as the existing relationship.
“We already have a partnership with them,” he said. “There seem to be many benefits to going with them and not an outside company.”
Some of the items tentatively discussed on the funding plan included public safety reimbursement, premium pay for essential county employees, infrastructure improvements and administrative costs.
They also discussed the need to leave some funds unobligated as how money can be used could shift as guidelines are clarified.
“We are looking at a plan that will take care of our employees, benefit our county and protect our county,” Thomison said.
He noted that the Lawrence County Quorum Court has been faithful to continue its job during the pandemic.
“This quorum court has met all the way through the Covid crisis in exemplary fashion,” he said.
No action was taken, and Thomison said there is not a hurry to act as more information is forthcoming.
“We’re not ready to approve anything,” he said. “We’re just working on a plan.”
Also on Monday, Budget Committee Chair Junior Briner presented the six-month review of the 2021 budget.
He noted that revenue was up for sales tax, county general, road department, fuel tax, 911 and the jail tax.
On the expense side, he said everything was mostly staying in line, other than courthouse maintenance, which justices have already adjusted due to unexpected costs.
He noted that the circuit and chancery court fund may also need some adjustment, but that it will be taken care of through the budget cleanup at the end of the year.
In other business, justices:
Discussed possibly paying an incentive to county employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccination or choose to do so. The issue will be discussed further at the September meeting.
Approved an ordinance to cleanup a $1,000 error to a 911 salary in the 2020 budget.
Approved appropriation ordinances as follows: for the election fund in the amount of $1,508.95 for Hoxie School District’s portion of the May school election; and for the sheriff’s fund for $7,303.24 for a medication overcharge reimbursement and $216.97 for a juvenile transport reimbursement.
Authorized the creation of a special revenue fund, County Library ARP Fund, for American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the library.
Approved the appointment of Suzanne Harp and Susie Jones to the Lawrence County Library Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.