The Lawrence County Quorum Court heard an update from County Judge John Thomison and County Attorney Clay Sloan regarding a recent jury decision in a lawsuit against the county.
Farmers along the Cache River claimed damage caused by a Lawrence County bridge project and were awarded $360,000 in damages.
Judge Thomison said while the jury awarded damages, nothing has been officially filed and requests from the county for summary judgment at the beginning of the trial were mostly granted in favor of the county.
“The judge did not rule on summary judgment to dismiss damages,” Thomison said. “She said she would leave that to a later date.”
At the conclusion of the six-day trial, Sloan said the jury did award damages, but he noted that the judge has not signed off on that decision thus far.
He also noted that the plaintiffs have also filed a motion for injunctive relief requesting that the existing bridge be torn down and a new bridge built.
“It’s not over yet,” Sloan said.
Justice Lloyd Clark also noted that with a recently passed tax for the Cache River Drainage District there is an intention to dredge the Cache River down two feet, which will also affect the area.
Also on Monday, County Clerk Tina Stowers distributed the redistricting maps to the justices, showing them their new jurisdiction lines.
Stowers said the maps originally had the town of Smithville split down the middle, but a request to adjust that had been honored. In addition, one Lawrence County voter was isolated in a separate legislative district, and an adjustment was made to move that voter into a district with other Lawrence County voters.
Thomison said much of the formation of the districts is determined by a computer, but they do make sure the seated justice is still in the district, and Stowers noted that they do have to go by Census blocks.
Election Commissioner Judy Verkler said they were pleased the change was made for Smithville, and the adjustments made do seem to be reflective of the population as indicated by the Census.
Justice Junior Briner noted that that Census could have been off due to difficulty in getting everyone counted due to Covid, but those are the numbers the state has to go by.
Thomison said while there were some changes at the local level, he thought most concerns raised regarding the new maps were in reference to the state legislature district boundaries.
With the new maps, Lawrence County will be split between two districts for the House of Representatives and two districts for the Senate.
In other business:
justices passed an ordinance to transfer $7,993.37 from the general fund to the election fund. The money is a reimbursement from the City of Walnut Ridge for the special city election held in November.
the court approved an ordinance to transfer $711,605.36 from the ARPA fund to county general to reimburse the county for six months of salaries for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the 911 Communications Center.
Judge Thomison announced that Janice Doyle has resigned from the Lawrence County Library Board. Board members approved his recommendation to appoint Micah Vance to fill the vacancy.
at the request of Justice Kenny Jones, the court voted to issue a proclamation for Sedgwick Fire Chief Wesley Adams in recognition of his service.
