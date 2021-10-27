Lawrence County was well represented at the 2021 Arkansas APCO and Nena Conference when Kaitlyn Neidecker, warrant officer/telecommunications for the county 9-11 center, was named Arkansas Dispatcher of the Year.
Also attending the Oct. 18-20 conference in Benton were Paige VanBrook, director of the Lawrence County center, and Melanie Cheatham, assistant director.
VanBrook, who nominated Neidecker for the award, said a request is sent out every year for nominations for awards such as dispatcher of the year.
“I nominated her for the incident she worked with Daniel when he was assaulted,” she said, regarding a call where an officer was assaulted during a traffic stop. “She was chosen for the state of Arkansas out of several nominations.”
The three-day conference included several classes, as well as an awards ceremony during which Jami Cook, director of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, presented awards.
VanBrook said Neidecker is definitely a deserving recipient.
“She is hard-working and is a team player and excellent dispatcher,” she said. “She is always ready to help anyone in need.”
VanBrook expressed her pride in the announcement of the award.
“She is the first one in Lawrence County to receive this honor and one of few in Northeast Arkansas to ever win,” she said.
