The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county climbed again this week, with the Arkansas Department of Health reporting 417 active cases among Lawrence County residents as of Tuesday morning.
The new total represents an increase of 88 from the 329 active cases reported a week ago, but is a smaller increase than the previous week when the active case count saw a 130-case jump.
A total of 307 new cases were reported for the county during the seven-day period. The new cumulative case count stands at 4,467, up from 4,160 a week ago.
The number of new cases has steadily increased over the past few weeks. Prior to this week’s total of 307 new cases, the county saw 267 new cases the previous week and 150 cases the week before that.
Recoveries saw a large increase this week, as well, with the ADH reporting 3,986 on the recovered list, up 219 from the 3,767 reported last week.
The number of Covid-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 64.
Governor gives update
In his update on Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed out that there were more than 100,000 active COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
“This means that over 3 percent of the population is currently an active case as reported to the department of health,” Hutchinson said.
Increased hospital capacity by the state seems to still be adequate, according to the governor.
The state funded $50 million for extra hospital beds to help with the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases, through the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act. The state added 98 COVID ICU beds and 167 COVID medical beds to various hospitals in the state based on recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health.
“I’m very proud of the hospital workers. I’m very proud of our education team and our schools because they’re managing through this very effectively,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said vaccinations are slowing down, and although well over 50 percent of the state is vaccinated, there should be more.
Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas secretary of health, said it is a positive sign that the department is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases among 19-24 year olds, and it is hoped downward trends will continue.
“This does not mean that we’re going to be out of the woods,” Romero said. “We’re still going to be having significant numbers of individuals being infected in the state.”
He added that although current cases may be less severe for individuals than what was seen earlier, on a societal basis, this is a severe outbreak of disease.
“It is taxing our health care systems. We’ve been able to address that to date. I think we can do this going into the future,” Romero said. “We still have a significant number of individuals in the 5- to 11-year-old group that have not been vaccinated. Only 11.5 percent of that group have received full vaccination. We know that a single dose is not sufficient. That lags behind the national average. Similarly in the 12- to 18-year-old group we are not at the national average and have a significant number below the level that need to be immunized. Vaccines are available, and they are easily accessible.”
Hutchinson noted that the higher cases reported with the virus, coupled with slower rates of hospitalizations, indicate that the omicron variant of the virus is not as severe as the delta variant was.
“We have still a lot to do here, a lot more to go through,” Hutchinson said. “But we have positioned ourselves in the best way possible to get through this.”
