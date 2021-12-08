The Lawrence County Cooperative School honored two board members for their years of service on Nov. 30.
Plaques were presented to Bill Maxell and Alex Latham.
“Alex Latham will have been with the center 45 years next March,” LCCS Executive Director Lisa Williams said. “Bill Maxwell will have been with the center 47 years next March, as well.”
They serve as chairman and vice chairman of the board.
Williams also shared some history of the school and these two members, as well as other members of the board.
Maxwell initially started the school in March of 1975. The school was originally associated with Black Rock Public School. A board of directors was formed two years later in March of 1977, and the school was known as the Lawrence County Cooperative School for Exceptional Children, Inc. until 1983 when the name was amended to Lawrence County Cooperative School, Inc.
Some of the first board of directors were: Bill Maxwell, F.M. Cate, D. Leonard Lingo, Sloan Turnbow, Mrs. Elton Jean, Reta Covey, Ben Bush, Doug Adams, Larry Davis, Larry Glenn, Alex Latham, Robert Romine and Cleo Moody.
LCCS purchased the land the school is located on in February of 1977 paying $3,500 for the 2.16 acres. More property was purchased in April of 1988, July of 1993 and January of 2016.
The school began serving clients on the home and community-based services in 1995.
Today the school’s board also consists of: Bill Wilcoxson and Larry Steele serving since 2007; Junior Briner as of 2008; Greg Duckworth as of 2011; Rhonda Fowler and Lloyd Clark as of 2018; Dale Hughart as of 2019; Debbie Smith as of 10/2021; and Lyle Huskey as of 1978.
“All of these people are making an impact on the lives of people with developmental disabilities serving Lawrence and Randolph County,” Williams said, noting that the board may consist of seven to 12 members.
Today, Lawrence County Cooperative School has grown to have an administrative building, cafeteria and two ADDT (Adult Day Developmental Treatment) buildings being able to serve 107 adults with developmental disabilities.
The school also participates in the home and community base waiver program (HCBS), through which a client with services either can live in group home, on their own in community with some assistance provided to them or with a family member/caregiver.
LCCS also manages a 10-bed group home located in Portia that is owned by Intrepid. Transportation is provided to individuals attending ADDT.
“I appreciate these board members taking the time to continue to serve and advocate for individuals with disabilities in our community,” Williams said.
