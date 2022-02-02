Four local leaders have been elected to the executive board of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority. These individuals will serve for the 2022 calendar year.
Scott Trammel of Randolph County has been elected to the office of chairman. Marty Sellers of Sharp County will serve the role of vice-chairman. Rhonda Ahrent of Clay County will serve as secretary, and Milton Smith of Lawrence County has been elected to the role of treasurer.
A sixth-generation descendant of a Delta farm family, Trammel returned to Randolph County to continue the family’s agricultural legacy after studying at the University of Arkansas. In 1987 Trammel opened his own successful business, the Toolbox, which expanded to five locations across Arkansas.
In 2011 the business, then trademarked as Tool Central, was sold to the Darragh Company. Trammel now serves as Darragh’s vice president of operations, which supplies construction and industrial materials through 13 locations across the Mid-South.
In addition to serving as chairman of the NEA Intermodal, Trammel is active in the regional community through a variety of organizations. He currently sits on the Black River Technical College Foundation Board along with the City of Pocahontas Water Board, Pocahontas Housing Authority, Randolph County Farm Bureau, Five Rivers Historic Preservation Inc., and St Bernard Five Rivers Hospital Advisor Board.
Marty Sellars is the President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of FNBC Bank, a $700 million community bank headquartered in Ash Flat. A career banker, Sellars has been with FNBC for almost four decades. He sits on the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Cybersecurity Sub-Committee, a national role where he advocates for community banks on legislative, regulatory, administrative and sector developments in the cybersecurity and data security areas.
At the statewide level, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Community Bankers Association, which is committed to preserving and promoting community banks. Locally, he has been a director for the Network of Community Options for over 25 years. Additionally, Sellars is a past president of the Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce, past vice-chairman of the Sharp County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, and past Foundation Board and Business Department Advisory Board member of Ozarka College.
Rhonda Ahrent is the executive director of Black River Area Development Corporation (BRAD), a community action agency serving Randolph, Clay and Lawrence counties. Before being named executive director, she served as Child Development Program director for BRAD.
Rhonda serves on many committees and boards locally and throughout the state including The Arkansas Head Start Association, North Delta Community Foundation, 1st Choice Healthcare, Growing Corning Together and Kiwanis. She was appointed by Gov. Mike Beebe to serve on the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission and was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Quorum Court for Clay County. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and a native of Corning.
In 2021, Rhonda was recognized as one of Talk Business and Politics’ Northeast Arkansas Women in Business.
Milton B. Smith is the president and chairman of the board of First National Bank of Lawrence County which has branches located in Lawrence, Randolph, and Craighead counties. He is a resident of Walnut Ridge and Memphis. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.
Milton serves on several boards such as the Foundation Board of Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge, The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Board, Barrett School of Banking in Memphis and The Village Creek Drainage District and Fry-Kellow Drainage District, both in Lawrence County. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Independent Community Bankers of America and the Arkansas Community Bankers.
The mission of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority is to create more and better employment opportunities for its region through the recruitment, expansion and retention of industry and business in each of its partnering entities.
