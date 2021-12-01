There are still a lot of angels available through the Lawrence County Angel Tree project, according to County Clerk Tina Stowers, a member of the Angel Tree Committee.
The angels, which are being distributed out of the County Clerk’s Office this year, each display a child’s first name, age, size and perhaps a toy for which they are wishing.
Those wishing to adopt a child or children for Christmas can visit the office, located in the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge, during regular hours, Monday through Friday.
Applications are also still available for those who are seeking to have their child placed on an angel. The deadline to apply up to receive gifts through the Angel Tree is Friday.
Gifts are to be returned to the courthouse by next Friday, Dec. 10, and will be distributed to families on Dec. 16 at the Lawrence County Meeting Room. Parents will need to bring an ID when picking up gifts.
Monetary donations are welcome, as well. Anyone who is interested in making a contribution or needing additional information about the Angel Tree can contact the County Clerk’s Office at 870-886-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.