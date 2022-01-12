Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp has announced that he is seeking re-election in 2022. Snapp, who was first elected to the post in 2014, cited progress on multiple fronts during his time in office and said he wants to see the city’s growth continue.
“This is an exciting time to be a resident of Walnut Ridge, and it’s an exciting time to be the mayor,” Snapp said. “Watching this city’s growth over the past seven years has been one of the great joys in my life. I want to see that progress continue, and I am asking the voters of Walnut Ridge for the privilege of serving another term as their mayor.”
Snapp, a Walnut Ridge native and lifelong resident of the city, noted that building permits within the city have climbed steadily since he took office, from 18 in 2015 to 81 last year.
“Hundreds of new housing units have been built, and more are planned over the next year,” Snapp said.
The mayor noted that population and sales tax revenue are also rising.
“Walnut Ridge increased in population in the latest census, which defied the trend of so many communities around us that lost residential numbers,” he said. “On top of that, many of the homes and apartments that have been built recently were not yet occupied when the census was taken, so we are confident our actual population is quite a bit higher than what the census showed.”
Snapp said his priorities in the next term include developing the amenities that make a community attractive to prospective residents and businesses. He noted the city’s aggressive street paving program and the $500,000 in grants secured for improvements at Stewart Park.
“We have a great quality of life in Walnut Ridge, but we can’t rest where we are,” he said. “We have to continue developing Stewart Park as a destination where people of all ages can enjoy outdoor activities. We will continue to work with developers to encourage the construction of houses and apartments. We are making Walnut Ridge a very attractive option as a bedroom community for larger cities like Jonesboro, because this is a great place to raise a family.”
The mayor also pointed to continued development of downtown Walnut Ridge as a priority, noting that a vibrant downtown is another amenity that attracts families to a city.
Snapp said he looks forward to making his case for another term over the coming year, noting that he is at a good time in his life to pour his energies into continued service as mayor.
“Jackie and I are blessed to be in the position we’re in,” he said. “We have made several transitions in our businesses recently that will enable us to do more things we enjoy. The fact is, being mayor is one of those things I enjoy. I love this job and the people of this community. There is more work to do and more that I want to get done. I’m excited about seeking another term.”
Elections for municipal offices in Walnut Ridge will be part of the general election ballot in November.
