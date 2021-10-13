Michelle Sheets of Walnut Ridge has announced her candidacy for the position of County Clerk.
Current County Clerk Tina Stowers announced this week that she will not seek re-election to the office.
Sheets, who serves as a deputy clerk under Stowers, has worked in the County Clerk’s Office for seven years.
She and her husband, Bret, have been married for 22 years, and both are lifelong residents of Walnut Ridge. Bret is a member of the Walnut Ridge City Council.
They have two children, Dylan Sheets, who is 19 and graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 2020, and Lydia Sheets, 15, who is a sophomore at WRHS.
The daughter of Stanley and Henrietta Williams of Walnut Ridge, Sheets also attended Walnut Ridge School, graduating in 1998.
“I would love to continue to serve Lawrence County as the next county clerk,” Sheets said. “I appreciate everyone’s support.”
