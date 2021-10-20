Jimmy Morgan has announced his candidacy for Lawrence County Judge.
“I worked construction most of my career,” he said in announcement. “I’m very proficient as a heavy equipment operator. I have spent several years as a supervisor in charge of construction projects such as: construction of roads, highways, box culverts, bridges and installation of water, sewer, gas and telephone lines.”
Morgan drove trucks cross country for a few years and worked for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for 10 years.
“In that position, I was responsible for developing a budget for yearly projects and job plans and development on statewide projects,” he said.
Morgan served in the U.S. Air Force as a communications center specialist from August of 1972 through December of 1975, and was an E-4 sergeant at the time of his honorable discharge.
“I was born and raised on a cotton farm just north of Monette in the Childress Community,” he said. “My father had severe health issues in 1969, so we sold out the farm and moved to Violet Hill.”
In 2000, Morgan went to work for Cameron Construction in Jonesboro and moved to Lawrence County, where he had family roots.
“I have lots of relatives in the county,” he said. “My great-grandpa was known as Preacher King, and my great-grandma was a Rainwater.”
He and his wife, Laurie, live in Powhatan, and his siblings in Lawrence County are sister, Kathy, and Les Verkler of Black Rock and brother, David, and Sherry Morgan of Imboden.
As a Republican candidate for the position, Morgan said county road improvement is a priority for him.
“That’s the main thing,” he said. “I’ve got the experience. The county’s got the employees, they just need to be trained a little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.