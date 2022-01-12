Karen Tally sang “Holy Spirit Live Through Me” as our special music Sunday morning in our services at Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell.
Bro. Greg Tucker’s message was “The Acts Effect” from the book of Acts, sermon 2. Ephesians 3:14-21, Luke 24:47-53, Galatians 3:5 and Luke 11:13 were more scripture he used.
Sunday night, Bro. Greg used scriptures from James 2.
The trustees and deacons met Sunday at 5 p.m. and our monthly business meeting followed our Sunday night service.
Assistant Sunday will be net Sunday, Jan. 16.
We extend sympathy to the family of Harold Foley of Smithville. Visitation was at Cox Funeral Home, with burial in Smithville Cemetery.
We also extend sympathy to the family of Robert Matheny of Benton. Funeral services are in Benton, with graveside services in Ward Cemetery at Strawberry at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Ruth Mize of Saffell has been seeing her doctors in Batesville. We were glad to see her in our Sunday service.
Charles and Betty Doyle of Strawberry have been seeing their doctors.
Jimmy and Linda Crabtree of Saffell were in Batesville last week seeing their doctors and visiting his mother, Lorena Hubbard.
Eddie Ray and Ann Doyle of Strawberry were in Jonesboro last Wednesday evening for their eye appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.