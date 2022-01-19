Connie Mullen of Walnut Ridge has announced her intention to seek re-election for a second term as Lawrence County treasurer.
Mullen is currently serving her fourth year in the position.
“It has been such an honor being elected as your county treasurer,” Mullen said in her formal announcement on Monday.
“With the help of my Deputy Treasurer Aimee Mosley, I hope to continue serving the residents of Lawrence County for another term,” Mullen’s announcement continued. “We will do our best to stay informed and educated and run the office in an honest and professional manner.”
Mullen has been married to JR Mullen for 35 years. They have two children, Brittany and Blake, and one grandson, Xander Ward.
“I want to thank you for this opportunity and ask for your continued support,” Mullen said.
