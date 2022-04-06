The COVID-19 numbers remain small for Lawrence County, but included in this week’s figures is one additional death among county residents, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, the ADH website reports 76 total COVID-related deaths for Lawrence County, up from 75 a week ago.
ADH figures also show the active case count remaining steady at nine active cases among county residents, the same total reported last Tuesday.
During the seven-day period, eight new cases were reported for the county, bringing the cumulative total since March of 2020 to 5,291.
The county also saw seven recoveries reported during the past week. The new total recoveries, as of Tuesday, is 5,206, up from the 5,199 reported the previous Tuesday.
This is the second week in a row that new cases have outpaced recoveries, but case numbers are remaining in the single digits as the omicron variant surge appears to be abating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.