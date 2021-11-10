The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced final plans for the Christmas Open House scheduled for this weekend.
The main hours for the event are 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, but several businesses are also having Open House hours on Saturday and extended hours on Sunday.
Many of the participating businesses will be serving refreshments, offering discounts, giving door prizes and showcasing new products.
In addition, the Chamber will sponsor a Chamber Bucks giveaway, with winning shoppers receiving Chamber Bucks to use at participating businesses after the open house. One $100 winner and two $50 winners will be selected.
Renee Bland, executive director of the Chamber, said there has been a lot of positive feedback regarding this year’s event, and a total of 15 businesses are participating, along with one business helping to sponsor the event.
Information on each participating business and their Open House plans can be found on an advertisement in this week’s TD.
For more information on the Open House event, call the Chamber at 870-886-3232 or email lawrence cofc@suddenlinkmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.