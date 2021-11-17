The Lawrence County Quorum Court passed two ordinances at its meeting on Nov. 8 involving incentive and premium pay for county employees.
The first ordinance allows for the $125 incentive pay for employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The second ordinance allows for premium pay for full-time and part-time employees in 2021 and 2022. Full time employees will receive one payment in 2021 for 300 hours at $13 an hour and two payments in 2022 for 150 hours each at $13 an hour. Short-term and part-time employees will also receive three payments, but in lesser amounts on a pro-rated basis.
These measures, which had been discussed previously by justices as part of the American Rescue Plan for the county, required an ordinance for appropriation of the funds.
Also during the meeting, the court approved the 2022 budget as presented by the Budget Committee. It was reported that the county general fund is projected to have an approximate $1.5 million carryover for 2022, with other funds having a good amount of carryover, as well.
In other business:
The millage ordinance for cities and schools was approved with no changes.
Justices approved an ordinance for the Imboden Volunteer Fire District dues to be placed on the real estate property tax statements for 2022 collectible in 2023.
A lease agreement with BancorpSouth was approved to lease a truck to replace one that was wrecked earlier in the year.
Justices authorized the 911 communications director to purchase up to $1,500 in educational materials for distribution to schools and at community events.
Assessor Becky Holder requested a 50-cent raise for an employee in her office who has taken classes and advanced to appraiser level 4. Justices approved the raise.
Justices voted to have a resolution prepared to recognize Kaitlyn Neidecker for her honor as State Telecommunicator of the Year.
Justice Kenny Jones requested that the court support a resolution for an income tax credit for law enforcement. Justices voted in favor of the resolution.
