The annual Trunk or Treat event that is traditionally held in downtown Walnut Ridge has been canceled again this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but plans are underway for an alternate event in Stewart Park.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the Chamber opted out of Trunk or Treat this year due to the large number of children who traditionally attend the event.
Instead, the Walnut Ridge police and fire departments plan to hold a drive-through trunk or treat at Stewart Park on Halloween night.
Snapp said the departments have agreed to host the event, similar to last year’s event, as long as there are enough individuals, organizations and businesses who want to provide trunks.
Participants can start setting up booths at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and must have the set up completed by 4:45 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and entry will close at 6:30 p.m.
Those driving through will remain in their vehicles and receive the treats from the volunteers manning their booths.
For additional information or to sign up to participate, call City Hall at 870-886-6638 or email CityHall@CityofWalnut Ridge.com.
