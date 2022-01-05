Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently inducted 32 Arkansas farms into the Arkansas Century Farm Program, including the Perrin Farm in Lawrence County.
The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began the Century Farm program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry, as well as their overall contributions to the state.
The Perrin Farm, located in Saffell, Arkansas was recognized in a ceremony on Nov. 5 at the State Capitol.
In 1871, George McNutt was issued a land patent from the State of Arkansas. The St. Louis Iron Mountain Railway Company having rights to the land for the purpose of a railroad issued a deed for the land in 1881 for the cash consideration of $180.
McNutt’s daughter, Elizabeth, married Eddie Perrin, they lived and raised their family on the property. On Oct. 24, 1908, Eddie purchased the land for $600. When Eddie Perrin died the land was left to his six children.
George Alvin Perrin bought out the other five siblings from 1914-1919 to become the owner of the property. George sold the property in 1968 to his grandson, G.A., and Eleanor Howard Perrin for $5,000. In September of 2000, G.A. and Eleanor deeded the property to Mike Perrin and Teressa Perrin Rose.
The Perrin farm raised corn and cotton from the 1880s up until the mid 1960s. G.A. and Eleanor raised cattle and grew hay, as well as farming three catfish ponds, where they raised and sold fresh catfish. The farm is presently the home of Mike Perrin and produces hay.
Agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, contributing more than $21 billion to the state’s economy annually and providing one of every six jobs in the state. Arkansas consistently ranks in the top 25 nationally in the production of more than 15 agricultural commodities.
“Year after year, decade after decade, in the face of many challenges, Century Farm families put everything on the line to earn a living and produce our food, our fabrics, our forests,” said Governor Hutchinson. “Farm families are great for our economy, but they are much more than that. The work ethic, common sense, and family values that are the bedrock of a family farm are a model for all Arkansans. For the good of Arkansas, I hope their children and grandchildren choose to continue on the family farm, and that someday, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will create an Arkansas Two-Century Farm program.”
A total of 526 farms are currently recognized as Arkansas Century Farms throughout the state. The 32 newly inducted Century Farms are located in the following 29 counties: Arkansas, Benton, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Dallas, Desha, Faulkner, Fulton, Garland, Hot Spring, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Monroe, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Pulaski, Scott, St. Francis, White, and Yell.
For more information about the Arkansas Century Farm program, contact Beth Moore at beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.
