Donna Pinkston has walked the halls of Hoxie School for pretty much her entire life – first as a student, then a teacher, then as the Hoxie High School counselor for 27 years.
This past week, she completed her career with the district, retiring after 40 years of service.
A member of the class of 1976, Pinkston then went to Arkansas State University and transferred to Freed Hardeman, when she got the opportunity to play volleyball there for three years.
Her original goal was to coach, inspired by working with her younger brother, who was nine years younger than her.
“We stayed outside all the time from one sport to another, so it’s his fault I started coaching,” she said.
Some of Pinkston’s early experiences at Hoxie School included teaching remedial math and health and P.E., as well as coaching volleyball, basketball and track, serving as the cheer sponsor and coordinating homecoming.
Pinkston noted that she started the volleyball program at Hoxie, and quickly realized that working with younger students was a priority.
“I picked up sixth grade to build the program,” she said.
While teaching high school health, she began the program FATE (Fighting Aids Through Education), which was groundbreaking at the time.
“I was pushy and started new things,” she said. “After they saw that they worked well, they decided that was pretty good.”
Her time working with students as a teacher and coach led her to her role as a counselor.
“I had seen so many kids not able to do things and it had to do with their environment,” she said. “They didn’t need someone who was judgmental. They just needed someone to listen.”
She went on to earn a master’s degree in counseling, as well as an additional 15 hours of graduate school to qualify to work as a counselor for seventh through 12th grades.
“I started as the elementary counselor,” Pinkston said “I worked K-6 counseling for a while.”
During her time as high school counselor, she was named Northeast Arkansas Secondary Counselor of the Year and Arkansas Secondary Counselor of the Year.
She said she took a lot of her cues on how to treat students from how her sister treated others.
“She was one of the least judgmental people I’ve ever known,” Pinkston said. “She taught me how to not be judgmental.”
But at the same time, there were times to be firm.
“When I say no, they know I mean no and they know it is for their own good,” she said.
In addition to her time at Hoxie School, her father served on the school board for 35 years, so Pinkston said she “definitely bleeds green.”
“I was always known as Robert Hicks’ daughter and then it got to where he was known as Donna Pinkston’s father,” she said.
Encouraging students to do community service has been an emphasis for Pinkston through the years.
“Doing something for somebody else and making a difference is important,” Pinkston said. “You may not know you’ve made a difference until years later.”
Students can now earn a credit on the transcript for community service hours completed, and Hometown Behavioral Health sponsors a community service award for the senior who has the most documented community service hours.
During Pinkston’s tenure, she also started a color run to help raise money for scholarships awarded through the Robert Hicks Foundation.
“They loved it,” she said of the color run. “We had more volunteers than people participating.”
She said support for the event was overwhelming with teachers and students working the event, along with financial support from local businesses. She said some years Black River Technical College students volunteered, as well.
Now awarded as the Hicks, Blakeney, Wolf Scholarship, Pinkston said it was started to help the middle kids – the ones who didn’t qualify for assistance, but who still needed help with the cost of college.
“It started with Robert W. Hicks, then Robyn passed away, then Robert, then Carl,” she said.
The scholarship was just another way to help students, which is what Pinkston said was her priority as a counselor.
“I made a commitment early that if a student needed to talk to me, I wouldn’t look at my computer while they were in my office,” she said.
She said there are many stories of students who had struggles through the years, and she has worked with multiple generations of the same family.
“I had a dad of one my current students call me to thank me for helping his daughter,” she said. “He said you were always there for me and now you are there for my daughter.”
She said a sixth-sense about what was happening with a student was a gift that served her well as a counselor.
“I could tell a kid what was going on,” she said, noting that she had students with home problems, drug problems, grade problems, but the answer was always listening and encouraging.
“Encouraging a kid takes nothing,” she said. “When you make a difference in their lives, it goes on. They will help others.”
At the same time, avoiding treating a kid differently or judging them was paramount for Pinkston.
“Don’t ever label a kid,” she said. “You never know what you are going to do to them in the long run.”
In her final years, Pinkston also taught college psychology at the high school.
“I enjoyed my college classes,” she said. “It went hand in hand with what I do.”
She said the memories she has made are priceless.
“One of the hardest things was to take down my bulletin board – all the photos from through the years,” she said.
She said anything she was doing, whether planning an event or helping get shoes for a child in need, received support.
“You never did anything by yourself when you were helping a kid,” she said. “We have good parents and people who really want to help kids. We have businesses that really want to help kids.”
She said she will miss her interactions with students, as well as seeing her co-workers on a daily basis.
“We are a big family, so the faculty and staff have been with my family and I through my losses, such as my sister and father, as well as during my gains, such as my grandchildren and Mya,” she said of her daughter, who graduated from HHS this year.
She said the most memorable thing from her career is when a student lets her know she made a difference in their life.
“Every time a present or past student makes a point to tell me a time that I helped them through a rough point in their lives,” she said, “that’s special and memorable.”
