The Lawrence County Quorum Court passed several ordinances and talked about the recent audit at its meeting on Monday night.
It was reported that the audit seemed to be more extensive than the previous year.
Justices approved an ordinance to move some money within the prosecuting attorney’s budget, as well as appropriate $755.52 to courthouse maintenance to clean up the 2020 budget.
Also at the meeting, the court approved three ordinances authorizing the county to do business with Imboden Automotive, Mark Sandbrook and MEB Trailers. All three required an ordinance due to employment with the county.
In other business, the court:
Voted to allow the county judge to hire a part-time employee for his office.
Discussed how the American Rescue Fund money could be used. No action was taken.
Authorized an increase in the rent allowance for the Western District Revenue Office in Imboden.
Discussed setting up a uniform policy regarding clothing worn by employees. No action was taken.
