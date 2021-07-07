Jumpstart Ministries, a 13-month, Christ-centered residential recovery program headquartered in Walnut Ridge, focuses not only on rehabilitation from drug addiction, but rebuilding the individual’s life from the ground up.
The program offers 24-hour supervision and staff to transport residents to doctor’s appointments, court and probation or parole hearings. Monthly progress reports are given to all appropriate parties, and random drug screenings are given.
A press release from Jumpstart Ministries states that the goal of the program is to prepare residents to successfully re-enter life with an emphasis on being employable.
“We are uniquely structured with partnerships and contracts throughout the community, which help fund the program and provide work opportunities for our residents,” the release states.
A structured daily schedule and accountability from peers help individuals be successful in their rehabilitation.
“Our program is not just for people with drug charges,” the release states. “It is for anyone who has lost their way and needs a jumpstart.”
A focus for the program is on community service, with some recent projects in the Lawrence County area including assisting with cleanup after the windstorm hit Walnut Ridge, volunteering for a cemetery cleanup in Black Rock and assisting with the recent relocation of The Times Dispatch office.
Jumpstart also assists residents with driver’s license reinstatements, obtaining social security cards and even acquiring their G.E.D. if needed, as well as establishing structured repayment plans for fines and child support.
Jumpstart adds women’s program
In addition to offering residential recovery for men at facilities in Walnut Ridge and O’Kean, Jumpstart Ministries recently took over management of the Butterfly Ranch in Swifton.
“The administration may be different, but the goal and vision are the same,” a flyer about Jumpstart Ministries for Women states. “We help women who have lost their way to find themselves in Christ.”
The Jumpstart programs are self-supported by residents doing various jobs in the community and through charitable contributions made to the ministry.
For more information on Jumpstart Ministries, how to apply to be a resident or how to support the ministry, visit www.jumpstartministries4men.com or call 870-637-5916.
