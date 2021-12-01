The Times Dispatch will print letters from children to Santa in the Dec. 22 edition. To ensure publication in the pre-Christmas edition, children should send their letters by Friday.
The TD would prefer letters composed by children. For parents whose children are too young to write, please try to compose the letters in your children’s exact words.
The TD would also like to publish children’s artwork. The artwork will be used depending on space availability. Include the child’s full name, age and hometown with all artwork submitted.
Send letters to Santa, c/o The Times Dispatch, P.O. Box 389, Walnut Ridge, AR, 72476 or email them to editor@thetd.com.
Teachers submitting classroom sets are asked to email them. Parents submitting individual letters, please be sure your child’s name, age and hometown are included.
