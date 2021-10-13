Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders visited Black River Technical College’s Pocahontas campus on Oct. 4.
BRTC President Martin Eggensperger, his cabinet, faculty and staff welcomed Sanders to campus and took her on a tour of the campus. Sanders visited BRTC’s hospital simulation lab, robotics lab, machine shop, gunsmithing room, CDL training center and Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Sanders also went aboard the CDL training truck and new Breath Alcohol Testing (B.A.T.) Mobile.
At the conclusion of the campus tour, the community hosted a roundtable discussion between Sanders and Northeast Arkansas community leaders. The discussion focused on the challenges the City of Pocahontas, the region and the state are facing and how those challenges can be addressed.
Dr. Eggensperger welcomed other leaders to campus.
“We’re always eager to showcase BRTC,” he said. “Campus tours offer us the opportunity to better know our community members, answer questions specific to guests and their interests, while featuring the key people, programs, and facilities unique to Black River. Typically, a visit to BRTC lasts about an hour or so.”
Students interested in touring the campus should contact Angie French, director of admissions, at 870-248-4000, ext. 4029. Community members interested in touring the campus should contact Karen Liebhaber, vice president of institutional advancement, at 870-248-4000, ext. 4185. For more information about the programs offered at BRTC, visit https://blackrivertech.org/academics.
