Ericka Smith of Hoxie is the overall winner in this year’s Times Dispatch Summertime Photo Contest with her first-place entry in the Summer Bonding category of the contest.
This year’s contest was judged by staff members of Premiere Magazine in Paragould.
Summer Bonding – first place, Ericka Smith of Hoxie; second place, Kelsie Cagle of Walnut Ridge; third place, Vicki Goza of Walnut Ridge.
Summer Travels – first place, Dee Dee Shaw of Black Rock; second place, Vicki Goza of Walnut Ridge; third place, Fred Weeks of Walnut Ridge.
People & Pets – first place, Jennifer Gill of Walnut Ridge; second place, Tashena Tate; third place, Rasha Warnick of Powhatan.
Sand & Surf – first place, Dee Dee Shaw of Black Rock; second place, Lena Hackworth of Walnut Ridge; third place, Lena Hackworth of Walnut Ridge.
Summer Snacks – first place, Lorra Whitmire of Walnut Ridge; second place, Kelsie Cagle of Walnut Ridge; third place, Susie Jones of Walnut Ridge.
Fun & Games – first place, Vicki Goza of Walnut Ridge; second place, Emily Estes of Walnut Ridge; third place, Cheryl Stocker of Walnut Ridge.
Wet & Wild – first place, Makayla Raney of Smithville; second place, Emily Farmer of Walnut Ridge; third place, Beverly Wright of Walnut Ridge.
Summer Rides – first place, Rebecca Bullard of Minturn; second place, Beverly Wright of Hoxie; third place, Lorra Whitmire of Walnut Ridge.
All Creatures Great & Small – first place, Teresa Holder of Imboden; second place, Lena Hackworth of Walnut Ridge; third place, Kelsie Cagle of Walnut Ridge.
Scenes of Summer – first place, Dee Dee Shaw of Black Rock; second place, Jennifer Gill of Walnut Ridge; third place, Emily Farmer of Walnut Ridge.
Expressions of Summer – first place, Emily Farmer of Walnut Ridge; second place, Cheryl Stocker of Walnut Ridge; third place, Jennifer Gill of Walnut Ridge.
All winning photos are featured in this week’s B section and will also be posted on The Times Dispatch Facebook page.
