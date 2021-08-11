Walnut Ridge will once again be the site of a steam locomotive stop when Big Boy No. 4014 stops at the local depot (Lawrence County Chamber Office) on Aug. 27.
Big Boy No. 4014 departed Cheyenne, Wyoming on Aug. 5, and will be traveling through 10 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.
Lawrence County Historic Society President Jon Walter recalled that Union Pacific #844 stopped in Walnut Ridge 10 years ago.
“We’ll once again get the opportunity to see an even bigger and older locomotive in Walnut Ridge on Friday, Aug. 27, when it makes a whistle stop at the historic Iron Mountain Depot in Walnut Ridge from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.”
Walter noted that Big Boy No. 4014 was one of 25 delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941 and was retired in December of 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.
“It is one of the largest in the world at 132 feet long and weighing in at 1.2 million pounds,” Walter said. “Because of its great length, the frame of the Big Boy is ‘hinged,’ or articulated, to allow it to negotiate curves. Be sure to put this on your calendar, this doesn’t happen often.”
Major city stops on the schedule are: Saturday, Aug. 14, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, Aug. 17, Houston, Texas; Saturday, Aug. 21, New Orleans, La.; Sunday, Aug. 29, St. Louis, Mo.; and Monday, Sept. 6, Denver, Colo.
Big Boy No. 4014 will be in Arkansas Aug. 25-27, making stops in Texarkana, Hope, Prescott, Gurdon, Arkadelphia, Malvern, North Little Rock, Bald Knob, Tuckerman and Walnut Ridge.
A full schedule can be found at www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm. All schedule times and locations are subject to change.
