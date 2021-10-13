Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers has announced that she will not seek re-election to that office.
Stowers is in her eighth term as county clerk, and will retire from the position with 18 years of service.
“It has been a pleasure to serve,” Stowers said.
She and her husband, Harold, have two children, Blair Stowers of Walnut Ridge and Haley Haney of Guin, Ala. They also have four grandsons, Henry and Everett Stowers of Walnut Ridge and Spencer and Elim Haney of Guin, Ala.
She is looking forward to enjoying more family time during her retirement.
“I plan to spend more time with my kids and grandkids and do some traveling,” she said.
