The United Way of Northeast Arkansas is hosting a drive-through Stuff the Bus event this year.
Stuff the Bus is slated for Saturday to correspond with the sales-tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping.
In Lawrence County, the drop-off location for donations will be Don’s Steakhouse, located at 1604 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge. Schools in Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Imboden will be participating in the effort.
Some suggested supplies to donate include: earbuds/headphones, pencils, crayons, markers, colored pencils, scissors, cap erasers, glue sticks, dry erase markers, highlighters, backpacks, one-inch binders, pocket dividers, notebook paper, pencil pouches, facial tissues, disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer and quart and gallon-size storage bags.
Those who have children in need of supplies should contact their school district as all supplies collected will be distributed through the participating school districts.
Monetary donations to Stuff the Bus can also be made online. For more information, contact the United Way at 870-935-3658 or visit uwnea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.