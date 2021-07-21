The number of COVID-19 cases among Lawrence County residents continues to increase, as 38 new cases were reported by the Arkansas Department of Health during the past week.
The total cumulative case count stands at 2,236, up from 2,198 reported a week ago.
According to the ADH website, the active case count for Lawrence County is now at 49, an increase of 16 from the 33 reported last Tuesday.
Twenty-two have been added to the recovered list, bringing that cumulative total to 2,144, up from 2,122 reported last week.
The number of COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents remains unchanged at 43.
