The Walnut Ridge City Council voted at a special meeting on Friday to call a special election in the city of Walnut Ridge to allow citizens to vote on proposed changes to council members’ terms.
The election, which has been set for Nov. 9, will give voters the option to change the term length for council members from two years to four years.
Making the change would allow for the positions to be staggered so that every two years, half of the council comes up for election.
If the change is adopted, then during the next general election, council members running for position one of their respective zones will be elected to a four-year term and council members running for position two will be elected to an initial two-year term.
After that, every two years, four of the eight council members would be up for election to a four-year term.
The proposal to make the change was brought to the council by Council Member Jon Walter at the regular August meeting.
Council members and residents in attendance at that meeting voiced support for moving forward with a special election to provide stability and continuity on the council.
At Friday’s meeting, all present council members voted in favor of holding a special election regarding the proposed change. Council member Angie Abbott was absent.
