Williams Baptist University celebrated the return of students to its campus on Saturday, Aug. 21, as part of the school’s annual “Move-in Day.”
The event serves as the unofficial kickoff to Orientation Weekend on campus, where new students are welcomed into the Williams family.
As students and families arrived on Aug. 21, they were greeted by volunteers from the community and local churches to assist in getting students settled into the dorms. In addition students and families were treated to lunch in the Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria and new students and their parents attended orientation meetings in the afternoon to answer any questions before saying goodbye.
Sunday morning, students attended a service in Manley Chapel and were then treated to a picnic in Midkiff Meadow before new students broke into small groups for another round of orientation meetings. Sunday evening concluded with a Pizzert Social and student-led worship service in Manley Chapel.
Monday was another full day of activities as students met with academic departments to discuss upcoming details of the year ahead and then took part in the “Eagle Walk” and pinning ceremony. This event serves as the official introduction of new students to the campus community as they walk from Startup Chapel to Manley Chapel and receive their “Eagles Wings” pins.
Tuesday, Aug. 24, marked the start of classes on campus as students began the fall term.
For a complete recap of all the activities check out Williams Baptist University Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
