The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission approved its 2022 budget as presented by Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Commissioners also voted to give Hoggard a $2,000 increase on her annual salary and to increase the hourly pay for two airport employees by 50 cents an hour.
End-of-the-year salary adjustments were also approved in the amount of $500 for Hoggard and $250 for the two employees.
Also during the meeting, commissioners voted to extend a one-year assignment of easement to Summit Utilities, who purchased CenterPoint Energy.
According to Mayor Charles Snapp Walnut Ridge and the airport gave Arkla Gas an easement to provide gas to V&B Manufacturing with the stipulation that it was not transferrable by the grantee and could not be used for other purposes.
He noted that the easement was transferred from Arkla Gas to CenterPoint when CenterPoint became the gas provider for V&B.
Snapp said the easement now needs to be with Summit, as they will be the gas provider, but because of the wording of the original easement, approval was needed by the Airport Commission.
He recommended the commission grant the easement to Summit for a one-year period to allow further study of the easement, but not interrupt service to V&B. He did note that the agreement states that if any damage is done to the property due to work on the pipeline, it is the utility company’s responsibility to pay for the repair of any damages.
In other business:
Commissioners reviewed current property insurance coverage, and voted to make adjustments to the face value of the premium on several different buildings, due to replacement costs continuing to climb. Chair Don Cavenaugh said it was especially important to be sure that the buildings that were providing rental income for the airport were covered adequately.
The commission voted to host an equipment sale at the airport on Feb. 12. Equipment from different departments within the city will also be sold that day. A bad weather date of Feb. 19 was set.
Hoggard shared an email from a pilot who has made several stops at the airport and was checking on everyone after recent storms came through the area. She noted that he said Walnut Ridge was one of his favorite airports.
