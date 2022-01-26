Walnut Ridge Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard informed commissioners at Monday night’s Airport Commission meeting that the airport will receive an additional $159,000 a year for the next five years.
The funds are through an Airport Infrastructure Grant, which was funded by the recent infrastructure bill that passed.
“A certain amount was allocated for airports,” Hoggard said. “That amount was split out between different airports. Walnut Ridge is getting $159,000 toward capital improvement programs.”
Hoggard said the amount of funding was primarily based on activity and how many planes were located at each airport.
The new funds coincide with the AIP (Airport Improvement Program) funds the airport already receives. Walnut Ridge receives $150,000 a year in AIP funds.
Hoggard said the airport maintains a five-year CIP (Capital Improvement Program) and AIP funds, as well as the new Airport Infrastructure Grant funds will be used to help fund the CIP.
In other business:
commissioners approved paying the current vehicle insurance policies, with the understanding that any equipment sold in the upcoming auction would be removed from the policy after the sale. Hoggard said a credit would be issued for premiums paid in advance.
Hoggard presented a list of equipment to be sold in the auction, set for Feb. 12 at the airport. The list was approved, with a minimum bid to be set by the airport manager on two tractors and bush hogs to be sold. Ryan Jones Auction will be conducting the sale, and Feb. 19 has been set as the reschedule date if weather prevents the sale from being held on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.