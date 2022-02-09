The Walnut Ridge City Council approved a list of surplus items to be sold at auction at a special meeting held on Feb. 1.
The list of items was approved as presented and, according to Mayor Charles Snapp, includes equipment from the police department, fire department and street department.
“We will have a military hummer with street title,” he said. He also mentioned the city will have a generator for sale, along with a variety of other items.
The city’s items will be added to equipment being sold by the Walnut Ridge Airport, including tractors and bush hogs.
The sale, which is under the direction of Ryan Jones Auction Service, is set for Saturday morning at the Walnut Ridge Airport grounds, near the terminal building.
Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said the auction is set to begin at 10 a.m.
