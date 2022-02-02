The Walnut Ridge City Council voted to rezone a little over 10 acres from A-1 (agricultural) to R-3 (residential) at its meeting on Jan. 17.
The rezoning request, submitted by Greg and Kim Gill, will allow for apartments to be constructed on the south side of County Road 434, south of The Brushes Sign Shop.
The Walnut Ridge Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing the previous week, with more than 20 people in attendance, voicing both support and opposition for the project.
The Commission submitted a recommendation to approve the rezoning request, which then came before the council.
Allen Edmondson and Michael Hudson spoke in opposition to the change at the council meeting, and a letter of support from the Chamber of Commerce was submitted to council members with their meeting packet.
The ordinance to rezone the property passed by a vote of 6-2, with Council Members Whit Watson and Ty Callahan casting the dissenting votes.
The council voted to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance on three readings, but the emergency clause was not invoked, so the rezoning will take effect 30 days from passage.
Mayor Charles Snapp said the site plan will have to be submitted to the commission for approval, as well.
In other business, the council:
renewed the contract of Jerrod Slayton as city prosecutor for 2022.
approved an ordinance setting the salary for the city attorney and city clerk and treasurer.
reviewed an ordinance that establishes the schedule for city council meetings and the setting of agenda items. No changes were made.
adopted a resolution establishing a code of conduct for the City of Walnut Ridge. This is an annual procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.