The Walnut Ridge City Council discussed the benefits of having staggered four-year terms for council members verses the two-year term structure currently in place.
Council Member Jon Walter, who brought the proposal to the council, said it is something he has been considering for a while, and the timing seemed right to try to get something in place before the next General Election in 2022.
Currently all council members come up for election at the same time every two years. Walter said there is a law that allows for council members to instead serve four-year terms that are staggered so that every two years four of the council members would be up for re-election.
To make the change, a special election will have to be held to put the proposal to a vote of the city’s registered voters. Council members voted to hold a special election on the proposed change.
City Attorney Ethan Weeks will look into whether the special election could be held in conjunction with the upcoming school election or if a separate election will need to be held.
Also on Monday, council members discussed use of ATVs and golf carts on city streets and the Lawrence County Rail-Trail within the city limits of Walnut Ridge.
Council Member Ty Callahan requested the issue be brought before the council stating that he believed it was time for the city to regulate the use of the motorized vehicles.
He said he has specific concerns about juveniles operating ATVs who were not even old enough to legally operate the vehicles.
Council member Bret Sheets agreed, mentioning seeing a child driving a golf cart on Highway 412, who he said appeared to be about 10 years old.
The council voted to establish a committee to look at ways to regulate usage, as well as whether the city might offer permits for some usage of golf carts or some ATVs that are properly insured and operated by licensed drivers.
Callahan will chair the committee, which will also include Sheets, Council Member Bryan Butts and Walnut Ridge citizen Bob McMillon. Police Chief Jordan Cooksey and City Attorney Weeks will also be available to advise the committee, which anticipates bringing an update at the next meeting.
In other business:
Mayor Snapp gave an update about a potential broadband project involving a public/private partnership between the city and Empower. He said he had met with representatives of Friday Law Firm, Stephens, Inc. and Empower. There are still details to be ironed out before a proposal is presented to the council, including whether part of the funding for the project might come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
City Treasurer and Clerk Sharon Henson reported that council members need to be prepared to make decisions about the ARP funds in October.
Mayor Snapp reported that the proposed drainage improvement plans that were discussed at the July meeting have been submitted for a potential low or no-interest funding opportunity through Rural Development.
New Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte was introduced. She will work under the Walnut Ridge Fire Department doing code enforcement and building inspections, as well as being available to respond to fire calls. Bryan Archer, who has been serving as code enforcement officer, will continue to assist with citations, but Mayor Snapp said the city has reached the point where a full-time code enforcement officer is needed.
Mayor Snapp informed council members that street department expenses and equipment repair costs were both up and would likely exceed the budgeted amount for the year.
It was reported that a second round of bidding for fencing and concrete work at Stewart Park had been received and had come in at a rate that would allow the project to move forward.
City Attorney Weeks told council members that he is working on written discovery on the city’s lawsuit against J.R. and Michelle Rogers regarding their property on Abbey Road. He said he expects depositions to be held shortly after the discovery is completed, and then he has plans to file a motion for summary judgment.
Mayor Snapp reported that CF Steel’s lease at the airport industrial park went into effect on Aug. 1. Snapp said the company, which makes fireproof trusses, is excited to be locating in Walnut Ridge. He noted that in addition to adding employees at their facility, the company is already planning to use two other local businesses for transporting product and specialized fabrication.
Mayor Snapp announced that the city should receive word in October on whether or not it has been awarded an ARI Grant to help Walnut Ridge make sure it gets the full potential from the development of I-57.
The council heard a request from the Downtown Walnut Ridge organization to relocate lampposts on Main Street past the Rail-Trail to move them into the designated Historic District. Council members expressed no objections to the group making that change.
