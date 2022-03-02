The Walnut Ridge City Council voted at its February meeting to purchase an additional tornado siren to improve the tornado protection system for the city.
The siren, which will be purchased from Storm Sirens at a cost of $29,950, will provide coverage for the northern part of the city. The center of the zone is near Reflections Flea Market on Highway 67 North, and the new siren will be mounted on a pole as close to the center of the zone as possible.
“A siren is much-needed for this area,” Mayor Charles Snapp said.
Bidding was not required for the purchase, as it was below the $35,000 bid limit. The siren will be paid for from unallocated funds in the general budget.
Council members also voted to move forward with improvements to the City Council chambers, which will also be used for planning commission and other city committee meetings.
Upgrades would be made to the council seating area and a guest speaker podium area is planned. The move will also make the complex more ADA friendly.
Funding for the project would likely come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies, so Snapp said he needed some guidance from the Municipal League on the bidding process before moving forward.
He said he would also like the council to consider adding a sound system and setting up the facility to be able to provide social media coverage for the public in the future.
During the meeting, Mayor Snapp also gave his State of the City Address as required in the first 90 days of the new year. The State of City Address, which was printed in full in last week’s TD, outlined the city’s progress during the past year citing projects completed and upcoming street overlays, grants and growth.
In other business, council members:
approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to contract with Hickman Excavating for the demolition of the fire department building located at 218 East Main at a cost of $17,500. The council had approved the demolition at a previous meeting.
refused an offer from JR and Michelle Rogers to settle the city’s lawsuit against them for $5,000. Snapp said with other property owners of the strip of buildings that had to be torn down having paid $5,000 for one building and $10,000 for two buildings, he could no see settling this suit, which involves three buildings, for $5,000. City Attorney Ethan Weeks said he has contacted their attorney about possibly making a better offer or giving the city land instead of cash.
voted to allow a six-month time period for Ricky and Kelly Riggs to clean up property at 714 West Hazel that had previously been condemned. The couple purchased the property in January.
approved a budget clean-up resolution for 2021.
voted to condemn properties at 919 Southwest 2nd Street and 604 West Gum Street. Code Enforcement Officer Shannon DelMonte reported to council on both properties, noting that all steps for condemnation had been followed.
approved changes to the employee handbook to reflect IRS increases for reimbursement on lodging, meals and mileage.
