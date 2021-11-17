A Walnut Ridge man has been charged with aggravated assault following a shooting in the 800 block of SW Third Street on Friday afternoon.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, George Christian Sackmaster, 24, was found at the scene with Caleb Eutah Evans who had been shot.
According to the affidavit, Sackmaster told the investigator he had shot Evans. A Glock 9 mm handgun was found at the scene.
According to reports, Sackmaster was “rending aid” to Evans when law enforcement arrived on the scene following the shooting, which occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m.
Evans was transported by air ambulance and underwent surgery. Cooksey said as of Tuesday morning he was listed in stable condition.
Sackmaster was taken to the Lawrence County Detention Center, and then a Randolph County judge found probable cause to charge him on Monday.
Cooksey said the final charge could be something different.
“The incident is still under investigation,” he said. “We are still gathering information. We will see what the prosecutor decides to formally file.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.