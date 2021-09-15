The Walnut Ridge Sonic has announced a month-long shutdown as it continues construction and transitions to its new facility.
“In preparation for the new Sonic building, we need to shut down the old one for the contractors to finish the new store,” Sonic announced on its Facebook page, stating that the store would close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 and remain closed for approximately 30 days.
“ We love everyone of our customers and will miss them all deeply,” the Facebook post said. “We all wish there was a way we could remain open through the whole process but it’s just not possible.”
The first step will be demolition of the old building, which is necessary to finish the stalls and new features.
“We are so excited to be able to bring everyone a bigger and better Sonic. More stalls, a drive through, and even a big playground area with a volleyball court,” the post stated. “We can’t wait to see everyone back once we do get to open the new store.”
