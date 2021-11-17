Walnut Ridge voters cast their ballots last week in favor of changing the term length for city council members to four years.
A special election was held on Nov. 9 with a proposed change of four-year terms that would stagger, so that every two years, four of the eight council members would be up for election.
Voter turnout was light, but 65 ballots (68 percent) were cast in favor of the change, while 31 (32 percent) were cast against.
With adoption of the change, all eight positions will be up for election in 2022, but those in position 2 in each ward will only be elected to a two-year term, while the position 1 seats will be elected for four years.
In 2024, only council members in position 2 will be up for election and they will then be elected to a four-year term. From that point forward only four of the eight council positions will be on the ballot each General Election.
Election to be certified
The Lawrence County Election Commissioners will certify the Nov. 9 City of Walnut Ridge special election on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Lawrence County Clerk’s Office.
The public is welcome.
