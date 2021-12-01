At its November meeting, the Walnut Ridge City Council approved two resolutions regarding the annexation of two parcels of land into the city limits as requested by the landowners.
The two parcels, one 2.509 acres (Gill property) and one 3.243 acres (Jansen property) adjoin the existing city limits.
Council members voted to accept the land into the city of Walnut Ridge.
Also during the meeting, council members approved resolutions regarding the demolition of two properties.
The first, located at 714 West Hazel Street, is a private property owned by Frank Cummings. The structure has been deemed as unsafe, and council members voted to raze and remove the structure.
After unsuccessful attempts to reach Cummings to resolve the issues, the resolution was drafted. A few days prior to the council meeting, Cummings contacted City Clerk Sharon Henson stating he would pay the back taxes, demo and clean the property and then sell it.
After discussion, council members voted to approve the resolution and proceed with the demolition.
The second structure is the old Walnut Ridge fire station on East Main Street. The building, which is no longer safe, will be removed by Hickman Excavation. Total cost for demolition, removal and asbestos abatement is projected to be approximately $20,000.
Mayor Charles Snapp and Fire Chief Chris Jones are exploring grants to rebuild a fire station.
In other business, the council:
approved an ordinance to rezone 3545 Hwy. 67 North from C-3 (commercial) to R-3 (residential) as recommended by the Planning Commission.
heard from Edward Harthorn of Lincoln, Neb., formerly of Walnut Ridge, regarding a possible endowment for Mt. Zion Cemetery. He offered $10,000 and requested the city provided $40,000 to fund the upkeep of the cemetery, which is located in the College City area of Walnut Ridge. The council denied the request stating it would open the door for the city to have to maintain every cemetery in the city limits.
received a copy of the 2022 budget to review prior to the December meeting.
