A Walnut Ridge woman was killed in a plane crash on Dec. 26 near the Sharp and Fulton county line, according to information released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Christine Ann Price, 52, of Walnut Ridge, was listed as a victim of the crash, along with Bradley Dunham, 57, of Bono.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Offices in both Fulton and Sharp counties were paged out around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 after witnesses reported hearing and seeing a plane go down.
The wreckage was not found until Dec. 27 due to dense fog in the area. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.
