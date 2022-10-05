Fire Hero Families from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands will attend the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD, Saturday and Sunday.
This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years, including Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Wesley E. Adams.
Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
Adams, 61, died on Dec. 7, 2021, after being struck by a passing car while on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Dec. 6, 2021.
The NFFF recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both. The weekend is a time for sharing, healing, and commemorating each firefighter’s commitment to public duty.
On Saturday, October 8, the families of America’s fallen firefighters will gather for an emotional Candlelight Service. As part of the ceremony, returning survivors share the light from the Remembrance Candle, a symbol of the hope and enduring friendship shared by all who have lost a firefighter.
St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby will emcee the service. His dedication to public service encompasses a career spanning 30 years, including 25 years with the St. Louis Fire Department and five years with the St. Louis Police Department. He is currently the Public Information Officer for SLFD.
Sunday morning, October 9, Fire Hero Families participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, where the nation expresses its gratitude for the service of their loved one. The. NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge, and a rose.
Emmy Award-winning journalist Michelle Sigona will emcee the Sunday Memorial Service. Her work includes CBS News, 48 Hours, America’s Most Wanted, and currently Wanted airing on A&E. For more than 20 years, Michelle has served her community as a volunteer firefighter.
