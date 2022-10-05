221005-TD-adams

Fire Chief Wesley E. Adams

Fire Hero Families from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands will attend the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD, Saturday and Sunday.

This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years, including Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Wesley E. Adams.

