The North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, has announced two new endowments to benefit students and charitable programs in Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County.

In wake of the Children’s Shelter closing its doors in March 2023, the organization’s board of directors established two endowments to support students and organizations serving children and families in Walnut Ridge and the surrounding area: the Children’s Shelter Endowment and the Children’s Shelter Scholarship.

