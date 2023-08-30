The North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, has announced two new endowments to benefit students and charitable programs in Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County.
In wake of the Children’s Shelter closing its doors in March 2023, the organization’s board of directors established two endowments to support students and organizations serving children and families in Walnut Ridge and the surrounding area: the Children’s Shelter Endowment and the Children’s Shelter Scholarship.
“The Children’s Shelter board chose to utilize Arkansas Community Foundation because we wanted the legacy of the shelter to continue for years to come,” said Melissa McVay, board chair for the Children’s Shelter. “We as the board chose 501c3 organizations that benefit children in our surrounding communities.”
The Children’s Shelter Endowment will provide grants to five designated organizations every year in September. The Children’s Shelter Scholarship will provide a scholarship every year to a student in or leaving the foster care system pursuing post-secondary education through a nonprofit institution or trade school.
The Children’s Shelter Charitable Endowment designated organizations: First Baptist Church of Walnut Ridge Food Pantry, Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County, Lawrence County Library Summer Reading Program, Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership and Walnut Ridge Early Head Start Development Center.
“Endowed funds through the Community Foundation provide a permanent source of funding for local charitable organizations and causes,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director of the North Delta affiliate.
“The Children’s Shelter had great support from the community and we are pleased to know that commitment to children in our area will live on through these endowments.”
In addition to establishing charitable endowments, the Children’s Shelter board voted to give a one-time gift to Bridge of Hope Ministries located in Pocahontas.
More information about charitable fund options is available through the Community Foundation at www.arcf.org.
