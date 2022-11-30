The Northeast Arkansas Chorale will present its annual Christmas concert accompanied by a full orchestra on Saturday. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Manley Chapel on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
The NEA Chorale is a not-for-profit choir comprised of volunteer adult members from around the area in addition to Williams Singers and WBU students. Dr. Trent Broussard, WBU Assistant Professor of Music and director of Choral activities at WBU, is the Chorale’s conductor.
